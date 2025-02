VST Industries standalone net profit rises 153.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.24% to Rs 366.34 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 153.65% to Rs 136.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.24% to Rs 366.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 361.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.366.34361.8418.6620.0076.2681.0765.1471.02136.2653.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News