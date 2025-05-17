JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.83% to Rs 27.59 crore

Net Loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.83% to Rs 27.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 161.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27.5935.75161.79148.10-3.01-40.14-6.26-17.200.21-11.74-10.92-26.14-0.76-12.59-14.95-29.61-1.35-8.74-2.50-20.82

