Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NESCO consolidated net profit declines 15.71% in the March 2025 quarter

NESCO consolidated net profit declines 15.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 192.01 crore

Net profit of NESCO declined 15.71% to Rs 88.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 192.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.43% to Rs 375.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 362.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 732.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 678.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales192.01188.97 2 732.01678.18 8 OPM %55.5562.06 -59.8062.85 - PBDT125.04147.85 -15 539.09517.15 4 PBT111.82136.01 -18 489.16462.99 6 NP88.61105.12 -16 375.21362.78 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

We Win consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KRBL consolidated net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story