NESCO consolidated net profit declines 15.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 192.01 crore

Net profit of NESCO declined 15.71% to Rs 88.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 192.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.43% to Rs 375.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 362.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 732.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 678.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

