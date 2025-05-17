Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.71% to Rs 428.58 croreNet profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 41.82% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 428.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.94% to Rs 65.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 1725.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1685.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
