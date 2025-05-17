Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.71% to Rs 428.58 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 41.82% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 428.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.94% to Rs 65.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 1725.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1685.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

428.58401.641725.721685.775.8210.916.958.6625.5938.59111.63129.5318.9732.7787.84108.2914.0824.2065.1380.35

