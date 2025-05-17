Entertainment Network (India) standalone net profit rises 39.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 152.52 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) rose 39.49% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 152.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.03% to Rs 11.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 522.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

