Entertainment Network (India) standalone net profit rises 39.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 152.52 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) rose 39.49% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 152.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.03% to Rs 11.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 522.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales152.52149.10 2 522.63506.65 3 OPM %18.6317.51 -13.8819.19 - PBDT36.4130.16 21 96.26109.52 -12 PBT16.0611.05 45 18.6033.96 -45 NP12.548.99 39 11.8128.14 -58

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

