Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 7066.77 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 37.15% to Rs 225.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 7066.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5971.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.93% to Rs 585.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 509.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 22315.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19626.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
