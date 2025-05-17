Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 1715.15 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 7.80% to Rs 207.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 1715.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1495.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.65% to Rs 543.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 5186.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5059.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1715.151495.71 15 5186.475059.10 3 OPM %17.6216.42 -15.8817.73 - PBDT304.57272.75 12 845.71925.21 -9 PBT275.94247.79 11 737.99827.67 -11 NP207.14192.16 8 543.98622.79 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 39.75% in the March 2025 quarter

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 42.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story