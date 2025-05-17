Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 1715.15 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 7.80% to Rs 207.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 192.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 1715.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1495.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.65% to Rs 543.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 5186.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5059.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

