Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 85.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 85.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 43.91% to Rs 29.63 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 85.77% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.91% to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.23% to Rs 45.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 139.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.6352.83 -44 139.39139.65 0 OPM %4.9348.91 -25.0845.73 - PBDT4.3629.95 -85 60.2769.65 -13 PBT3.5528.93 -88 57.0967.73 -16 NP3.3023.19 -86 45.7653.35 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 39.75% in the March 2025 quarter

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 42.91% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story