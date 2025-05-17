Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 85.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.91% to Rs 29.63 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 85.77% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.91% to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.23% to Rs 45.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 139.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

