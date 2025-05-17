Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 92.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 92.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 78.87% to Rs 56.63 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 92.39% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.87% to Rs 56.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.11% to Rs 15.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.48% to Rs 157.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.6331.66 79 157.28115.24 36 OPM %20.1118.19 -16.2315.65 - PBDT11.225.44 106 24.5016.26 51 PBT11.125.30 110 23.8415.73 52 NP7.583.94 92 15.5311.58 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kross standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 85.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 39.75% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story