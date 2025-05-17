Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 92.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.87% to Rs 56.63 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 92.39% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.87% to Rs 56.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.11% to Rs 15.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.48% to Rs 157.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

56.6331.66157.28115.2420.1118.1916.2315.6511.225.4424.5016.2611.125.3023.8415.737.583.9415.5311.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News