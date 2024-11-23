Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Entry India Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 84.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Entry India Projects Pvt declined 84.94% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.900.86 5 OPM %78.8984.88 -PBDT0.441.79 -75 PBT0.331.71 -81 NP0.251.66 -85

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

