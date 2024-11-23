Entry India Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 84.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Entry India Projects Pvt declined 84.94% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.900.8678.8984.880.441.790.331.710.251.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News