Enviro Infra spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 37 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers rallied 8.03% to Rs 283.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 104.9% to Rs 36.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 17.91 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 65.04% YoY to Rs 247.45 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 99.38% to Rs 48.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 24.23 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses rose 59.54% to Rs 204.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 128.16 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 137.60 crore (up 53.04% YoY), stores, spares, and tools consumed and hiring equipment & machinery expenses was at Rs 1.88 crore (up 79.05% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.58 crore (up 50.84% YoY) during the period under review.

The company said that it intends to broaden its operational scope by undertaking additional business activities in the areas of solar power, biogas, renewable energy transmission and distribution, and infrastructure development.

By expanding into new sectors like renewable energy and infrastructure, the company will boost its performance and create new growth trajectories. Investment in solar power and biogas will position the company as a key player in the green energy market, supporting global sustainability goals and contributing to the reduction of carbon footprints. The said new business activities will complement the company's existing capabilities, enabling it to use its existing resources and expertise more effectively, helping to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and deliver projects faster and more smoothly.

The company is estimated to invest approximately Rs 65-75 crore in the new business.

Enviro Infra Engineers is in the business of designing, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies.

