Epigral consolidated net profit rises 111.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Epigral rose 111.15% to Rs 103.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 36.84% to Rs 645.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 471.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.645.24471.5228.2925.99186.53104.81153.6273.93103.6349.08

