Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 307.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vascon Engineers rose 307.17% to Rs 75.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.73% to Rs 294.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 206.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.294.79206.546.719.7718.9017.6517.3116.2475.5718.56

