N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 92.64% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.114.2110.11-2.380.82-0.10-0.56-0.89-0.46-0.79

