N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Sales rise 92.64% to Rs 8.11 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 92.64% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.114.21 93 OPM %10.11-2.38 -PBDT0.82-0.10 LP PBT-0.56-0.89 37 NP-0.46-0.79 42

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

