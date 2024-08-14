Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Max Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 43715 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6646 shares

PB Fintech Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 August 2024.

Max Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 43715 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6646 shares. The stock dropped 1.27% to Rs.1,037.10. Volumes stood at 7983 shares in the last session.

PB Fintech Ltd saw volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44666 shares. The stock increased 9.49% to Rs.1,621.60. Volumes stood at 28802 shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd recorded volume of 39338 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11241 shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.797.75. Volumes stood at 54091 shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53311 shares. The stock rose 5.01% to Rs.545.00. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd recorded volume of 37867 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15762 shares. The stock lost 1.89% to Rs.5,141.25. Volumes stood at 27447 shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

