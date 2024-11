Equinox India Developments has received revision in credit ratings from Infomerics Valuation and Rating as under:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 120 crore) - IVR A-; Stable (Reaffirmed the rating and removed it from 'Rating Watch with Negative implications')

Proposed non convertible debentures (Rs 700 crore) - IVR A-; Stable (assigned)

