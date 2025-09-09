Eraaya Lifespaces appoints Gagan Sethi as CEO of Ebix Technologies and Group CIO

Eraaya Lifespaces announced the appointment of Gagan Sethi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ebix Technologies Business Vertical and Group Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Gagan Sethi, a familiar face within the Ebix family, having previously played an instrumental role as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). During his earlier tenure, Gagan was pivotal in shaping and building the Ebix Technology Business from the ground up. His leadership in driving technological advancements laid the foundation for many of the successes Ebix enjoys today.

Commenting on Gagan's appointment, Vikas Garg, Chairman of Ebix, said, We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Gagan to the Ebix family. His exceptional leadership and forward-thinking vision will undoubtedly propel Ebix Technologies to new heights. With Gagan at the helm, we are confident that the company will continue to build on its legacy of success, driving growth, innovation, and excellence across our global operations."