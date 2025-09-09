Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eraaya Lifespaces appoints Gagan Sethi as CEO of Ebix Technologies and Group CIO

Eraaya Lifespaces appoints Gagan Sethi as CEO of Ebix Technologies and Group CIO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eraaya Lifespaces announced the appointment of Gagan Sethi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ebix Technologies Business Vertical and Group Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Gagan Sethi, a familiar face within the Ebix family, having previously played an instrumental role as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). During his earlier tenure, Gagan was pivotal in shaping and building the Ebix Technology Business from the ground up. His leadership in driving technological advancements laid the foundation for many of the successes Ebix enjoys today.

Commenting on Gagan's appointment, Vikas Garg, Chairman of Ebix, said, We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Gagan to the Ebix family. His exceptional leadership and forward-thinking vision will undoubtedly propel Ebix Technologies to new heights. With Gagan at the helm, we are confident that the company will continue to build on its legacy of success, driving growth, innovation, and excellence across our global operations."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Embassy Developments sells-out its plotted development project 'Paradiso' in Bengaluru

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation receives upfront payment of USD700 million

Revolt Motors welcomes next-gen GST Reforms

Indices end with modest gains; Nifty holds above 24,750

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening; rate cut hopes fuel rally on Wall Street

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story