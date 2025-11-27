Eri-Tech standalone net profit rises 2046.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Eri-Tech rose 2046.67% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 224.24% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.995.2425.312.864.300.154.300.153.220.15

