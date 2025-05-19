KDDL consolidated net profit declines 20.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 419.58 crore

Net profit of KDDL declined 20.57% to Rs 20.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 419.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.85% to Rs 94.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 1647.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1391.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

419.58347.611647.881391.0315.3517.4415.7917.8267.8263.84275.62251.1743.9546.97189.51186.2420.3125.5794.62102.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News