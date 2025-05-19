NLC India consolidated net profit rises 321.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 3836.00 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 321.88% to Rs 481.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 3836.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3540.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.38% to Rs 2621.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1854.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.55% to Rs 15282.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13001.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

