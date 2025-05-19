Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 999.29 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 5.13% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 999.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 960.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.61% to Rs 113.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 3786.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3708.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
