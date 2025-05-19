Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STEL Holdings standalone net profit rises 0.10% in the March 2025 quarter

STEL Holdings standalone net profit rises 0.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 13.44 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 0.10% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 15.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 21.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.4413.48 0 21.9118.46 19 OPM %99.2698.89 -97.0896.48 - PBDT13.3413.33 0 21.2717.81 19 PBT13.3213.31 0 21.2217.75 20 NP9.989.97 0 15.8813.28 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amerise Biosciences standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 12.55% in the March 2025 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 311.57% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story