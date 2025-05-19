STEL Holdings standalone net profit rises 0.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 13.44 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 0.10% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 15.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 21.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

13.4413.4821.9118.4699.2698.8997.0896.4813.3413.3321.2717.8113.3213.3121.2217.759.989.9715.8813.28

