Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Ola Electric Mobility has received Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for automobile and auto components sector, for its Gen 3 scooter portfolio. This certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India to all of the seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters.

With this milestone, Ola Electric's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified. The Gen 3 portfolio comprising of S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh, represents the majority of the company's current sales. As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric's profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards.

The PLI certification makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging from 13% to 18% of the determined sales value (DSV) until 2028.

During its annual 'Sankalp' event, the company also announced S1 Pro Sport with 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell, starting at an introductory price of Rs 1,49,999, Rs 1,69,999 and Rs 1,89,999 respectively. S1 Pro Sport deliveries are set to commence in January 2026, while deliveries of S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh start this Navratri.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

