Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Ola Electric Mobility has received Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for automobile and auto components sector, for its Gen 3 scooter portfolio. This certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India to all of the seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters.

With this milestone, Ola Electric's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified. The Gen 3 portfolio comprising of S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh, represents the majority of the company's current sales. As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric's profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards.