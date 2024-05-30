Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triumph International Finance India consolidated net profit rises 137.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Triumph International Finance India rose 137.10% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.82% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

