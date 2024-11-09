Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Esab India standalone net profit rises 12.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 12.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 338.65 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 12.37% to Rs 43.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 338.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales338.65302.69 12 OPM %18.1517.82 -PBDT62.6255.45 13 PBT58.8352.05 13 NP43.1638.41 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC agrees to hear plea seeking to restrain felling of trees in Delhi

LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

Till BJP is present, no religion based reservation, says Amit Shah

PepsiCo, Unilever sell lower quality products in India, finds report

Cash-for-jobs scam: Goa CM must clarify on filling vacancies, says Cong

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story