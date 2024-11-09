Esab India standalone net profit rises 12.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 338.65 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 12.37% to Rs 43.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 338.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.338.65302.6918.1517.8262.6255.4558.8352.0543.1638.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News