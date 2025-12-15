Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESAF SFB gains after board OKs to sell Rs 1700-cr NPA pool

ESAF SFB gains after board OKs to sell Rs 1700-cr NPA pool

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.72% to Rs 26.40 after the company's board approved the sale of non-performing assets (NPAs) and written-off loans to Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

The NPA pool is estimated at up to Rs Rs 1,700 crore (including technical write off pool) against which the bank has made an overall provision of 94%.

The board has authorised the Asset Sale Committee of executives to negotiate and finalise the valuation under Swiss Challenge method.

Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank commenced its banking operations in March 2017. As of September 2025, ESAF SFBs distribution network stood at 788 branches and 718 ATMs across 24 States and 2 Union Territories, supported by 33 Institutional Business Correspondents and 1,110 Customer Service Centres.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 115.81 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 190.07 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income declined 11.7% YoY to Rs 964.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

