Embassy Developments Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 December 2025.

Embassy Developments Ltd lost 5.88% to Rs 68.22 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd tumbled 5.10% to Rs 2322.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18868 shares in the past one month. Websol Energy System Ltd crashed 3.61% to Rs 86.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.14 lakh shares in the past one month. CCL Products (India) Ltd pared 3.49% to Rs 989.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11988 shares in the past one month.