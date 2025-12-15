Urban Company slides after shareholder lock-in expiry; stock hits record low

Urban Company slumped 4.19% to Rs 123.35 after the expiry of the three-month shareholder lock-in period, weighing on investor sentiment.

The stock touched a fresh record low of Rs 121.45 during the session.

According to the media reports, around 4.15 crore shares, or about 3% of the companys equity, became eligible for trading following the lock-in expiry. Based on the previous closing price of Rs 128.75 per share, these shares are valued at roughly Rs 534 crore. However, the end of the lock-in does not necessarily mean an immediate sale of all unlocked shares, but only allows them to be traded.

Urban Company made its market debut on 17 September 2025, listing at Rs 161, a premium of 56.31% over the IPO price of Rs 103. The stock later climbed to a record high of Rs 201 on 22 September 2025 before reversing course. At current levels, the shares are down 23.39% from the listing price, though they remain about 19.76% above the issue price. Urban Company is a tech-driven marketplace for home, beauty, and wellness services. It also sells products under the 'Native' brand and recently launched 'InstaHelp' for daily household needs. The company posted a net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1.82 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew 37% year-on-year to Rs 380 crore, or 44% YoY on a like-for-like basis excluding the impact of the KSA deconsolidation, driven by broad-based growth across both beauty and home repair services. The companys Net Transaction Value (NTV) stood at Rs 1,030 crore, up 31% YoY (or 34% YoY excluding KSA).