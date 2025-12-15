Tata Consultancy Services inaugurates new office in Bucharest

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced the expansion of its presence in Romania with the inauguration of a new office in Bucharest. This strategic facility will strengthen TCS' local capabilities as a digital engineering services hub and further enhance its European delivery network.
Located in Bucharest's prominent Floreasca business district, the latest facility highlights TCS' commitment to local talent, with over 95% of employees being Romanian nationals. This investment in Romania's workforce and digital engineering capabilities will significantly enhance TCS' ability to deliver complex projects for its clients. TCS also recently launched a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) innovation hub in Bucharest, which will support global automotive clients in transitioning to next-generation mobility solutions.
The new Bucharest office will form a vital component of TCS' European delivery network, which enables the delivery of hyper-connected services to over 350 customers across 20 countries in Europe, employing more than 15,000 professionals. This ensures that TCS customers worldwide benefit from consistent, near-shore experiences tailored to their unique cultural, compliance, language, and technological requirements.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app