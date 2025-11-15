Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 109.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.49% to Rs 14.01 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports rose 109.20% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 139.49% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.015.8513.6324.442.061.461.831.321.820.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News