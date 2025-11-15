Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 44.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 586.26 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 44.35% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 586.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.586.26440.598.949.7354.0540.8242.5329.4531.7021.96

