Uniparts India consolidated net profit rises 86.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 276.83 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India rose 86.24% to Rs 39.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 276.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.276.83241.4120.9715.1561.5539.5650.5127.5639.3921.15

