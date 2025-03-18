Esconet Tech rises on securing order worth Rs 21 cr from ONGC

Esconet Technologies advanced 2.35% to Rs 181 after the company announced that it had received a purchase order worth Rs 21.27 crore from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The project involves the supply and installation of high-end graphics workstations, which are required to be delivered by 15 June 2025.

Esconet Technologies is engaged in the trading of Information Technology (IT) products, including servers, workstations, related IT peripherals, and IT-enabled services.

Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held a 58.89% stake in ONGC as of 31st December 2024.

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rose 0.33% to Rs 230.50 on the BSE.

