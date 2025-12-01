Escorts Kubota announces change in senior management

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With effect from 01 December 2025

Escorts Kubota announced the appointment of Takayuki Okada as Chief Officer- Quality Assurance Division, in place of Bundo Ryo.

Further, the following officials have been elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Officers of the Company:

Shinya Yamada - Deputy Chief Officer- Construction Equipment Business Division Anish Dhir - Deputy Chief Officer- R&D Division Sanjeev Mahajan - Deputy Chief Officer- Operation Division Vivek Kumar Singh Deputy - Chief Officer- Quality Assurance Division

Powered by Capital Market - Live News