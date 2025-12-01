Bajaj Finance to divest up to 2% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Housing Finance announced that Bajaj Finance proposed to divest up to 2% of its equity shareholding of the company not exceeding in aggregate up to 16,66,00,000 share in one or more tranches in the open market for achieving minimum public shareholding.

Bajaj Finance the promoter of the company holds 7,39,10,03,845 equity shares aggregating 88.70% of the total paid up capital of the company, as on date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News