Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance to divest up to 2% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Finance to divest up to 2% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Housing Finance announced that Bajaj Finance proposed to divest up to 2% of its equity shareholding of the company not exceeding in aggregate up to 16,66,00,000 share in one or more tranches in the open market for achieving minimum public shareholding.

Bajaj Finance the promoter of the company holds 7,39,10,03,845 equity shares aggregating 88.70% of the total paid up capital of the company, as on date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices decline for 2nd day; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

Maruti Suzuki reports 26% YoY sales growth in November 2025

Paytm rallies to new 52-week high after completing group restructuring

Nifty December futures trade at premium

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story