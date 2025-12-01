Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HealthCare Global Enterprises appoints Manish Mattoo as Interim CFO

HealthCare Global Enterprises appoints Manish Mattoo as Interim CFO

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
With effect from 01 December 2025

HealthCare Global Enterprises has appointed Manish Mattoo, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, as the interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

The appointment shall be effective from 01 December 2025, and shall remain in force until a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed by the Board of Directors and assumes office as the Chief Financial Officer.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

