Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 16.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 16.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 2093.53 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 16.36% to Rs 251.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 2093.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2214.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.75% to Rs 1049.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 636.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 8849.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8428.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2093.532214.48 -5 8849.628428.69 5 OPM %12.4510.53 -13.189.14 - PBDT376.83315.99 19 1568.021037.70 51 PBT332.67277.62 20 1401.12887.64 58 NP251.90216.49 16 1049.11636.78 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Escorts Kubota tractors sales decline by 16.7% in Mar'24

Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales jump 9% in Mar'23

Escorts Kubota records sales of 8,587 tractors in March 2024

Escorts Kubota rises on price hike from May 1

Escorts Kubota tractors sales fall 17% in Feb'24

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 16.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex nosedives 1,062 pts; Nifty sinks below 22,000; VIX climbs 6.55%

HPCL slips after Q4 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 2,843 cr; declares dividend of Rs 16.50/ share

Australia Market halts five-day rising streak as big banks slide

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story