Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 16.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 2093.53 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 16.36% to Rs 251.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 2093.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2214.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.75% to Rs 1049.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 636.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 8849.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8428.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

2093.532214.488849.628428.6912.4510.5313.189.14376.83315.991568.021037.70332.67277.621401.12887.64251.90216.491049.11636.78

