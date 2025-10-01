Escorts Kubota gains as September 2025 sales rise 48% YoY to 18,267 units

Escorts Kubota rose 1.98% to Rs 3,517.35 after the tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 47.6% to 18,267 units in September 2025 as against 12,380 units sold in September 2024.

While domestic sales also rose 48.5% to 17,803 units in September 2025 compared with 11,985 units sold in September 2024.

The companys exports jumped 17.5% to 464 units in September 2025 as against 395 units posted in September 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 413 machines in September 2025, registering a decline of 19% from 510 machines sold in September 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.