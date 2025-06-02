Escorts Kubota May'25 sales rises to 10,354 units

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division recorded a marginal 0.7% year-on-year increase in sales to 10,354 units in May 2025, compared to 10,286 units sold in May 2024.

While domestic sales also declined 2% to 9,703 units in May 2025 compared with 9,906 units sold in May 2024.

The companys exports jumped 71.3% to 651 units in May 2025 as against 380 units posted in May 2024.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 321 machines in May 2025, registering a decline of 29.9% from 458 machines sold in May 2024.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.