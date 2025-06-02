RailTel Corp picks techno electric as managed service partner for Noida data centre

RailTel Corporation of India said that that it has selected Techno Electric & Engineering Co (TECL) as its managed service data centre partner through an open tender process.
Under the partnership, a 10MW data centre will be developed in phases on RailTels land in Noida, based on a revenue-sharing model. A letter of intent (LOI) has been issued to Techno Electric in this regard.
The duration of the contract is 30 years, including the implementation period, and may be further extended with mutual consent between RailTel and Techno Electric.
As this is a revenue-generating contract, RailTel will receive a fixed percentage of revenue shares. The exact quantum of earnings cannot be determined at this stage.
The firm stated that no, the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity to whom the contract has been awarded.
RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 73.53 crore in Q4 FY24.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.35% to Rs 397.10 on the BSE.
