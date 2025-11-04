Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota Q2 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 318 cr

Escorts Kubota Q2 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 318 cr

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Escorts Kubota's consolidated net profit declined 1.87% to Rs 318.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 324.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 22.58% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,791.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 427.25 crore in Q2 FY26, up 55.38% from Rs 274.97 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit fell 1.68% to Rs 321.18 crore, while revenue from operations declined 22.62% to Rs 2,777.42 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 363.2 crore, up 56% year-on-year from Rs 232.8 crore in the corresponding quarter and up 11.8% sequentially from Rs 325 crore in the previous quarter.

In the Agri Machinery segment, for the quarter ended September 2025, tractor volumes reached 33,877 units, up 30.3% year-on-year from 25,995 units in the corresponding quarter and 10.8% higher sequentially from 30,581 units in the previous quarter. Segment revenue stood at Rs 2,432.9 crore, marking a 29.1% YoY increase from Rs 1,884.2 crore and an 11.5% rise QoQ from Rs 2,181.5 crore. The EBIT margin for the quarter was 12.8%, up 368 basis points YoY from 9.1% and 24 basis points QoQ from 12.6%.

In the Construction Equipment segment, for the quarter ended September 2025, sales volume stood at 1,146 units, down from 1,394 units in the corresponding quarter but up from 1,055 units in the previous quarter. Segment revenue was Rs 338.1 crore, lower than Rs 379.9 crore in the corresponding quarter but higher than Rs 301.5 crore in the sequential quarter. The EBIT margin for the quarter declined to 3.8%, compared with 9.3% in the corresponding quarter and 5.8% in the previous quarter.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

Shares of Escorts Kubota shed 0.22% to Rs 3,837.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

