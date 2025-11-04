Indus Towers gains as Bharti Airtel gets board nod to raise stake by up to 5%

Indus Towers rose 2.51% to Rs 392.30 after promoter Bharti Airtel received approval to increase its ownership in the tower infrastructure company.In a regulatory filing issued on 3 November 2025, Bharti Airtel said that a special committee of directors had granted an enabling approval to acquire up to an additional 5% stake in Indus Towers, to be executed over time in one or more tranches.
"Given its strategic importance, it is prudent for the parent company, Bharti Airtel, to continuously evaluate opportunities of consolidating its stake in Indus Towers, while maintaining its cash flow requirements for business capital expenditures and dividend payments," the telecom major said in the filing.
Airtel also clarified that any such acquisition would depend on prevailing market conditions, including liquidity and price, and would be in compliance with all applicable laws. As of the September quarter, Bharti Airtel held a 51.03% stake in Indus Towers.
Meannwhile, Indus Towers shares jumped 5.21% on 3 November 2025, after the Supreme Court on Monday clarified that the Union government can reassess and reconcile all Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues of Vodafone Idea up to FY2016-17 in line with the Deduction Verification Guidelines of February 2020, correcting an earlier order that appeared to limit the review to only additional dues. The clarification came after Vodafone Ideas plea, with the companys counsel emphasizing it had sought a comprehensive reconciliation. The court had earlier left it to the Centre to decide on the AGR demand, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noting a huge change in circumstances as the government now holds a 49% equity stake in the telecom operator. The ruling was viewed as a major positive for Indus Towers, given Vodafone Ideas significant contribution to its revenue and the potential resumption of dividend payouts once financial pressures ease.
Indus Towers is Indias leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. The Companys portfolio of 256,074 telecom towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India.
On a consolidated basis, Indus Towers reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,839 crore, down 17.3% year-on-year, while revenue rose 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 8,188 crore.
