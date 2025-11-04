Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2025.

Reliance Power Ltd crashed 6.26% to Rs 41.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 143.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd lost 5.52% to Rs 420.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55364 shares in the past one month.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd tumbled 4.71% to Rs 388.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37896 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd shed 4.36% to Rs 1199.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18593 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd pared 4.31% to Rs 504.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the September 2025 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story