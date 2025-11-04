Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2025.

Reliance Power Ltd crashed 6.26% to Rs 41.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 143.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd lost 5.52% to Rs 420.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55364 shares in the past one month. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd tumbled 4.71% to Rs 388.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37896 shares in the past one month. Home First Finance Company India Ltd shed 4.36% to Rs 1199.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18593 shares in the past one month.