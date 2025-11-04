Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd and DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2025.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd lost 11.52% to Rs 94.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd tumbled 11.13% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 607.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22629 shares in the past one month. G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd corrected 9.98% to Rs 9.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57364 shares in the past one month.