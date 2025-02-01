Escorts Kubota's construction equipment sales records 1.8% decline in Jan'25

Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Business Division in January 2025 sold 544 machines as against 554 machines sold in January 2024, recording a decline of 1.8%.

Construction Equipment (CE) industry may experience a short-term impact of the price escalation due to BSV changeover, however medium and long term growth momentum is expected to continue led by government spending on infrastructure projects, including Roads, Smart cities, Railways and irrigation projects.

