Kaynes Technology deputy CFO R. Balasubramanian resigns

Kaynes Technology India announced that its deputy chief financial officer, R. Balasubramanian, has resigned, with effect from 30 January 2025, due to personal reasons.

Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of Electronics System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) services. It has experience in providing Conceptual Design, Process Engineering, Integrated Manufacturing and Life Cycle Support for major players in the Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Outer-space, Strategic electronics, Medical, Railways, Internet of Things (IoT), Information Technology (IT) and other segments. The company also has Service centres in Cochin and Mumbai, catering to Railway, Aerospace, Defence and Industrial Clients.

The company reported 86.35% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.21 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 32.31 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 58.55% YoY to Rs 572.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of Kaynes Technology jumped 3.39% to Rs 4,955.80 on the BSE.

