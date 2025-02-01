Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota tractor sales decline 7% in Jan'25

Escorts Kubota tractor sales decline 7% in Jan'25

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in January 2025 sold 6,669 tractors as against 7,150 tractors sold in January 2024, recording a decline of 6.7%.

Domestic tractor sales in January 2025 were at 6,058 tractors as compared to 6,782 tractors in January 2024, recording a decline of 10.7%. Moving forward, with enhanced rabi sowing and as we approach harvesting season and the festive period, we expect an increase in demand momentum in our key markets.

Export tractor sales in January 2025 were at 611 tractors registering a growth of 66% as against 368 tractors sold in January 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: ONGC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, Tata Power

Kaynes Technology deputy CFO R. Balasubramanian resigns

Steel Strips Wheels achieves 8% growth in net turnover in Jan'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Sensex adds 196 pts; realty shares rise for 5th day

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story