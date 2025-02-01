Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sensex adds 196 pts; realty shares rise for 5th day

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,550 mark. Realty shares extended gains for the fifth straight day.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 195.97 points or 0.25% to 77,696.54. The Nifty 50 index added 59.90 points or 0.25% to 23,568.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.81%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,415 shares rose and 1,018 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will announce her eighth consecutive Union Budget at 11 am, today.

Economy:

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi governmentsecond budget in its third term.

The Economic Survey offering an overview of the economy, was tabled in both houses of Parliament yesterday. Ahead of the budget, Sitharaman held consultations with stakeholders across sectors, including farmers, trade unions, economists, MSMEs and financial experts.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from March 10 to April 4.

Result Today:

Anant Raj (up 3.35%), Vinati Organics (up 3.20%), Aarti Ind (up 1.19%), G R Infraprojects (up 2.07%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures (up 0.92%), Neogen Chemicals (up 3.15%), Ganesha Ecosphere (up 0.52%), Apex Frozen Foods (up 3.23%) will declare their result later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 0.83% to 929. The index jumped 9.99% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 5.39%), Sobha (up 1.47%), DLF (up 0.99%), Raymond (up 0.83%) and Macrotech Developers (up 0.35%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.3%) advanced.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills (down 0.9%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.29%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.25%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Engineers India added 3.85% after the company said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 222 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) of providing project management consultant (PMC) services.

Relaxo Footwears declined 0.89%. The company reported a 14.42% decline in net profit to Rs 33.01 crore on 6.43% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 666.90 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Aster DM Healthcare slipped 5.08% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 68.31% to Rs 56.79 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 179.21 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

