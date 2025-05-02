Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto reports 2% YoY increase in April'25 sales

Atul Auto reports 2% YoY increase in April'25 sales

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Atul Auto reported 1.95% increase in total sales to 1,725 units in April 2025 as against 1,692 units sold in April 2024.

The companys domestic sales fell 13.30% to 1,427 units in April 2025, compared to 1,646 units posted in April 2024.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 52.6% to Rs 7.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5.08 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 27.8% year on year to Rs 193.41 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.74% to Rs 467.95 on the BSE.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

