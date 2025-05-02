Moil surges after Q4 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 116 cr

Moil soared 11.26% to Rs 353.30 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 26.89% to Rs 115.65 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 91.14 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 4.21% to Rs 433.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 415.87 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 10.86% YoY to Rs 125.23 crore in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 30.1% to Rs 381.63 crore on 9.35% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,584.94 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Manganese Ore production stood at 18.03 lakh tonnes in FY25, registering the growth of 3% YoY. Manganese Ore sales were at 15.87 lakh tonnes in FY25, up 3.3% YoY.

Ferro manganese sales hit a record 12,942 MT, recording the growth of 54% YoY.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.61 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY25.

MOIL is a Schedule A Miniratna Category-I Company. At present, the company operates its underground and opencast mines located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

